636 convicts have got interim bail: Karnataka govt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government recently informed the Karnataka High Court that 636 prisoners have been granted interim bail and 1,379 prisoners have been identified for release from the prisons parole to decongest prisons as per directions of the Supreme Court and the high-powered committee, in view of COVID-19. The state informed the court that 613 of them have already left the respective prisons. Among 1,379 prisoners identified for parole, 14 prisoners have already been released.

The process to release more prisoners on parole is on. Unwilling to go on parole. Of the 1,379 eligible for parole, there are as many as 215 prisoners unwilling to go on parole. Taking note of state gove r n m e n t ’ s statement, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice BV Nagarathna asked the District Legal Services Authority to offer assistance to prisoners to secure certified copies of bail orders.