Continue with the COVID-19 lockdown in Karnataka’s hotspots, says panel

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the debate on extending the lockdown continues, an expert committee, consisting of prominent doctors, has suggested to the State Government that the curbs should continue in the COVID-19 hotspots for the next 15 days.

It also recommended some relaxations, including reopening all industries, like the IT&BT sector, with 50 per cent staff strength while maintaining a high vigil for the next six months. The committee, headed by Dr Devi Shetty of Narayana Health, submitted its report to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday.

It was constituted by the State Government to suggest a way forward after the 21-day nationwide lockdown ends on April 14.

With six new COVID-19 positive cases reported on Wednesday, the total number of cases in Karnataka went up to 181, with five deaths so far.

The cases are reported from 18 districts of the state while 12 have not witnessed any cases.

In view of this, the committee suggested that the lockdown should be continued in the hotspots while minimising restrictions in the districts that have not been impacted much by the disease outbreak.

It has also recommended that inter-state bus, train or flight services, A/C buses and Metro train operations in Bengaluru should not be allowed till April 30, but said autorickshaws can be allowed to hit the roads and shops without air-conditioning can be allowed to open.

For private passenger vehicles, the committee recommended the ‘odd-even’ rule for the next two weeks. Unnecessary movement of people should be restricted and inter-state borders should be opened only for goods vehicles, it suggested.

IT/BT, industries’ staff can work at 50% strength: Panel

In some cheer for industries waiting for the ongoing lockdown to end, the committee suggested that all industries, IT/BT and textiles can work at 50 per cent of staff strength.

Even construction work can resume with 50 per cent of workers at construction sites, the committee suggested, emphasizing the need for social distancing and other measures required to contain the spread of the virus.

They also recommended that quarantine measures should be strictly implemented.

The state is getting rapid test kits by April 12 to conduct more tests.

The committee recommendations are likely to be discussed during Thursday’s Cabinet meeting and a decision will be taken after holding consultations with the Central government.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said they will consider the committee’s recommendations and also the Central Government’s guidelines before taking any decision.