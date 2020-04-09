Cops use drone to monitor public movement in Mysuru

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Due to lockdown violations by the public in NR Mohalla, the city police has started using drones to monitor movement, as well as to spread awareness on COVID-19. The police used the drone in Udayagiri police limits for the first time when people failed to fall in line even after religious heads appealed to them. Police officers in KG Koppal resorted to caning those who were on bikes, defying lockdown orders.