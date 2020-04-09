STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID not under control, extend lockdown: Sriramulu

Health and Family Welfare Minister B Sriramulu said there is need to extend lockdown in at least in 18 districts of the state.

Minister B Sriramulu interacting with officials on the measures taken to fight Covid-19 in the district at the Zilla Panchayat auditorium in Mysuru on Wednesday | Udayshankar S

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Health and Family Welfare Minister B Sriramulu said there is need to extend lockdown in at least in 18 districts of the state.“Coronavirus is not under control and the numbers of infected cases are on the rise which is a concern for authorities in the state,” he said.

Clarifying that the government will take a call on extending lockdown, Sriramulau cited the example of Punjab which has decided to extend the lockdown till April 30.

He said the Mysuru district has been declared a red zone and assured that the government will act on the pharmaceutical company that became the cause for the spread of COVID-19 in the district and a notice has been served to the management already.

Meanwhile, nursing students from Ballari serving in COVID-19 hospital charged that they are denied food and accommodation. Sriramulu assured that the Deputy Commissioner will be asked to provide accommodation and the government will pay salaries to them.

