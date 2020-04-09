COVID warriors get Rs 50 lakh insurance cover

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has sent a circular to the heads of all associations of doctors and healthcare providers on the “Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package: Insurance Scheme for Health Workers Fighting COVID-19”, which offers insurance cover for health workers involved in treating COVID-19 cases.

It includes personal accident insurance claim for loss of life due to COVID-19 and claim for accidental loss of life on account of COVID-related duty. “If any person dies during the service, their dependents will given Rs 50 lakh as insurance compensation,” said Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar.

Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, said, “We will get randomised testing kits on April 12, after which we will start the tests. Also, there is no shortage of PPEs.”