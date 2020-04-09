Karnataka man drowns after diving into river to escape police checkpost amid lockdown

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: A 41-year-old man's attempt to swim across a river to escape a police checkpost during the lockdown cost him his life near Tangadagi village on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Mallappa Bommadi (41), a resident of Hungund taluk of Bagalkot district, who had come to his in-laws' house to meet his wife in Amargol village of Muddebihal taluk a couple of days ago.

On Thursday, while he was returning to his hometown, the police prevented him from going further at the Tangadagi bridge checkpost across the Krishna River. They tried to convince him to return to his in-laws' house as travelling was banned due to the lockdown order.

However, the man decided to jump into the river in a bid to swim across it and get past the check-post. But halfway through, he lost stamina and drowned.

Police launched a search operation and recovered his body from the river a couple of hours later.

He is survived by a wife and two children. A complaint has been registered in Mudbebihal Police Station.