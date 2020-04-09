STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown impact: With no tourists around, Mysuru tongawallas plead govt to feed their horses

They fear that the coronavirus pandemic would lead to a decline in tourists footfall in Mysuru for few more months. 

Published: 09th April 2020

According to the tongawallas coronavirus has hit their drastically. (Photo | EPS)

By K Rathna
Express News Service

MYSURU: Summer is one of the best seasons for tongawallas to have a good business. However, the outbreak of coronavirus has hit the business of over 250 of them and hope the government will take necessary steps to make free fodder available for their horses until things resume to normalcy.

According to the tongawallas, who are completely dependent on their animals for livelihood, they used to earn Rs 800 to Rs 1500 during summer by taking the fascinated tourists on a ride in the heart of the city. Their request to the “Lockdown has affected our livelihood severely and we are facing difficulties to manage families and provide fodder for horses. But we understand that the situation is the need of the hour to prevent the spread of disease,” said Ahmed Siddiqui, a tongawalla.
 
Faiz Ahmed, president of Mysuru Shah Pasand Tonga Association admitted that most of the tongawallas livelihood has been affected by the lockdown and they need government aid to feed their horses. “We need around Rs 150 to Rs 200 per day to maintain the horses and we get fodder from a farm near Kesare. If the government can distribute it freely, that will be a great help.”

However, they also fear that the pandemic would lead to a decline in tourists footfall in Mysuru for few more months. “The number of people visiting Mysuru would be less and we can't expect good business at least till this year-end,” said Suhail, another tonga rider.

There are around 80 Shah Pasand Tongas and around 20 Sorat in Mysuru.

