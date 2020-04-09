Lockdown, netas’ pay cut on cabinet agenda

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video-conference with chief ministers on Saturday to discuss measures to be taken after April 14 when the nationwide lockdown is scheduled to end, the state cabinet is likely to review the situation on Thursday and discuss Karnataka’s strategy to contain novel coronavirus.

The cabinet is expected to discuss an expert committee report submitted to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday before formulating its strategy in tune with the decision likely to be taken by the Union government. The committee headed by Dr Devi Shetty of Narayana Health has suggested continuation of the lockdown for two weeks after April 14, while suggesting easing of restrictions on some sectors, including IT&BT and textiles, which together account for a significant number of employees in the state capital.

Sources said Yediyurappa and Medical Education Minister Dr K Shudhakar, who held a meeting with the experts on Wednesday, are likely to brief the cabinet on the recommendations and seek suggestions.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said the state government has not yet taken any decision or given any report to the Union government on the lockdown.

The Prime Minister is holding a video conference with chief ministers on April 11. Meanwhile, the cabinet is also likely taking a decision on salary cut for elected representatives on the lines of 30 per cent pay cut for Members of Parliament.

Sources said the state government has already made up its mind. Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said Yediyurappa had called him up to elicit his opinion on salary cut. “I have conveyed my full support for the same. I am sure all @INCKarnataka MLAs & MLCs will support this,” Siddaramaiah tweeted.