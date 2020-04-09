Revenues dry up, Karnataka needs economic vaccine

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s a long war against coronavirus, and the economic convulsions have already begun with the State under lockdown. Growth is likely to further decelerate in these tough times. Last week, the Union finance ministry released the first instalment of the Centre’s share of the State Disaster Response Mitigation Fund (SDRMF).

Out of Rs 11,067 crore to be shared among 27 States, Karnataka got Rs 395.5 crore as its share as per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had tweeted that the funds were disbursed to enhance the states’ financial resources during the COVID crisis.

The funds may not be enough, but come at a time when Karnataka, much like the rest of the country, is struggling to deal with the corona crisis. While the government needs massive amounts to buy emergency medical facilities, testing kits, PPEs, ventilators etc, the state revenues have never been so bad and the tap has virtually run dry with the lockdown.

RS Deshpande, economist, said, “There is no fresh revenue but the State can use what was allocated earlier to other sectors, it could divert it. The spending in other sectors will stand postponed.’’ “The Karnataka resource position is in a precarious state,’’ said Prof. M Govinda Rao, former member of the 14th Finance Commission. He said, “While the State needs funds to battle this emergency, it is fighting without sufficient resources. The tax revenues from the contributing departments — excise, motor vehicles, stamps and registration — and other important contributors have come down.’’

Considering the reduced share from the tax devolution and given that the 14th Finance Commission had suggested Rs 5,495 crore special grant and that it had not been accepted, the situation is indeed grim, he said.

“Taking this into account, the central government should allow states to borrow more. As a thumb rule, a state can borrow not more than 3 per cent of GSDP. But as they say the principle in wartime is `not to follow any principle’, so the Centre should consider allowing states to borrow up to 4 per cent of the GSDP,” he suggested. Entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said, “We need to be in a state of preparedness in a crisis. This is something no one imagined.’’