STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Revenues dry up, Karnataka needs economic vaccine

It’s a long war against coronavirus, and the economic convulsions have already begun with the State under lockdown.

Published: 09th April 2020 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

A scooter passes over an COVID-19 awareness message painted on an empty road near Bengaluru's Anand Rao flyover.

As Karnataka recorded its fifth death due to the coronavirus, a scooter passes over an COVID-19 awareness message painted on an empty road near Bengaluru's Anand Rao flyover. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s a long war against coronavirus, and the economic convulsions have already begun with the State under lockdown. Growth is likely to further decelerate in these tough times. Last week, the Union finance ministry released the first instalment of the Centre’s share of the State Disaster Response Mitigation Fund (SDRMF).

Out of Rs 11,067 crore to be shared among 27 States, Karnataka got Rs 395.5 crore as its share as per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had tweeted that the funds were disbursed to enhance the states’ financial resources during the COVID crisis.

The funds may not be enough, but come at a time when Karnataka, much like the rest of the country, is struggling to deal with the corona crisis. While the government needs massive amounts to buy emergency medical facilities, testing kits, PPEs, ventilators etc, the state revenues have never been so bad and the tap has virtually run dry with the lockdown.

RS Deshpande, economist, said,  “There is no fresh revenue but the State can use what was allocated earlier to other sectors, it could divert it. The spending in other sectors will stand postponed.’’ “The Karnataka resource position is in a precarious state,’’ said Prof. M Govinda Rao, former member of the 14th Finance Commission. He said, “While the State needs funds to battle this emergency, it is fighting without sufficient resources. The tax revenues from the contributing departments — excise, motor vehicles, stamps and registration — and other important contributors have come down.’’

Considering the reduced share from the tax devolution and given that the 14th Finance Commission had suggested Rs 5,495 crore special grant and that it had not been accepted, the situation is indeed grim, he said.

“Taking this into account, the central government should allow states to borrow more. As a thumb rule, a state can borrow not more than 3 per cent of GSDP. But as they say the principle in wartime is `not to follow any principle’,  so the Centre should consider allowing states to borrow up to 4 per cent of the GSDP,” he suggested. Entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said, “We need to be in a state of preparedness in a crisis. This is something no one imagined.’’

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Karnataka economic slowdown
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian doctor in New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp