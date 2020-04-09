Take precautions, ICRC tells detention centres

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Expressing concern that detention centres may be badly affected by COVID-19 as detainees are particularly vulnerable to the virus, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has urged prison authorities to take measures to prevent the spread of the disease in detention centres. Prison authorities everywhere are urged to implement infection prevention and control measures.

An ICRC release said improving access to clean water and maintaining hygiene can prevent the spread of disease inside and outside detention facilities. The ICRC has seen such measures prevent the spread of Ebola and cholera in prisons, the release stated.

“Viruses can enter and leave a detention facility through family visits, staffers, delivery personnel and detainees. The detainees’ health must be protected, not only because it’s the right thing to do, but also for the wider society,” said Vincent Ballon, head of ICRC’s detention unit.