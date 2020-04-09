STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Take precautions, ICRC tells detention centres

An ICRC release said improving access to clean water and maintaining hygiene can prevent the spread of disease inside and outside detention facilities.

Published: 09th April 2020 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Expressing concern that detention centres may be badly affected by COVID-19 as detainees are particularly vulnerable to the virus, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has urged prison authorities to take measures to prevent the spread of the disease in detention centres. Prison authorities everywhere are urged to implement infection prevention and control measures.

An ICRC release said improving access to clean water and maintaining hygiene can prevent the spread of disease inside and outside detention facilities. The ICRC has seen such measures prevent the spread of Ebola and cholera in prisons, the release stated.

“Viruses can enter and leave a detention facility through family visits, staffers, delivery personnel and detainees. The detainees’ health must be protected, not only because it’s the right thing to do, but also for the wider society,” said Vincent Ballon, head of ICRC’s detention unit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian doctor in New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp