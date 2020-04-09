STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Walk-in screening, sample collection kiosks in Mysuru soon

Authorities have set up five screening kiosks and one sample collection kiosk at the designated Covid-19 hospital in Mysuru city.

Published: 09th April 2020 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Walk-in screening kiosks at the COVID-19 hospital in Mysuru which will soon start functioning | Express

By Ajith M S
Express News Service

MYSURU: Authorities have set up walk-in screening and sample collection kiosks in Mysuru city - along the lines of those pioneered in South Korea and later used in Kerala - to reduce the risk of health workers contracting Covid-19.

Authorities have set up five screening kiosks and one sample collection kiosk at the designated Covid-19 hospital in Mysuru city. The kiosks will begin functioning as soon as pending minor work is completed. These kiosks would reduce the need for personal protective equipment (PPE) which is already in short supply. PPE kits thus saved can be allocated to health staff who work in Covid-19 wards, officials said.
People who may have symptoms can go to the screening kiosks, where health workers would guide them on the course of action.

They would be sent to the sample collection kiosk if they fit into the criteria for testing. The kiosks for screening are similar to the ticket sales booths in multiplex cinema halls where staff are seated behind a glass partition and can talk to people through a counter communication system.

The sample collection kiosk is a booth secured on all sides by glass and has gloves attached to it on one side. Staff at the kiosk would put their hands through the gloves and collect throat swab samples, thereby having no physical contact with a possible patient. The gloves are to be sanitised periodically, reducing the risk of health workers contracting the disease.

