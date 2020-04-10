STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
10 new coronavirus cases in Karnataka, tally crosses 200 mark

Of these ten cases two are children, one is an 8-year-old boy from Mysuru and other a 11-year-old girl from Bengaluru Rural.

BENGALURU: The total number of coronavirus infections in Karnataka crossed the 200 mark, with 10 new positive cases being confirmed in the state, the Health department said on Friday.

As of 5 pm on April 10, cumulatively 207 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, it includes six deaths and 34 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin.

It said, out of total 167 active cases, 163 COVID-19 patients (including 1 pregnant woman) are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 4 are in ICU.

Among 10 new cases, nine are contacts of patients who have already tested positive- five from Mysuru, two each from Bengaluru Rural and Bengaluru City; while one from Kalaburagi is with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and had come into contact with a negative case who returned from Delhi.

Contact tracing has been initiated and is in progress for all the cases, the department said.

A total of 7,975 samples were collected for testing so far, out of which 574 were collected on Friday alone.

So far 7,673 samples have reported as negative, and out of them 497 reported negative on Friday.

Six out of total 207 cases detected and confirmed in the state so far, are transit passengers of Kerala who have landed in our airports and being treated in Karnataka.

From across the state most number of infections have been reported in Bengaluru with 71 cases, followed by Mysuru 42, Dakshina Kannada 12.

Those discharged include 17 patients from Bengaluru, five from Dakshina Kannada, three from Davangere, two each from Uttara Kannada, Chikkaballapura and Kalaburagi, and one each from Mysuru, Dharwad and Kodagu.

Among those dead are two from Kalaburagi and one each from Bengaluru, Bagalkote, Gadag and Tumakuru.

Meanwhile, ICMR, Department of Health Research has released the list of 67 private laboratories to test COVID19 across the Country, it includes 5 laboratories from Karnataka.

In the context of restricting District Hospitals for COVID-19 treatment centers, the Department of Health & Family Welfare Suvarna Aarogya Suraksha Trust (SAST) has issued circular to all districts, to identify alternate hospitals in their respective districts to facilitate treatment of patients for all non COVID-19 health requirements.

SAST shall provisionally empanel the hospitals that are identified by the Deputy Commissioners, which are not empanelled under it, the bulletin said.

