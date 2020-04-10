DKS urges Karnataka govt to address food shortage first

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “Complaints of food shortages and insufficient medical infrastructure in the districts rang out loud during a meeting KPCC president D K Shivakumar held via video conference with district Congress presidents from across the state. Congress district presidents complained that food grains were not being distributed by the government in most districts leading to serious food shortages. Many office bearers also complained about insufficient medical infrastructure and problem of shortages in blood banks.

Some also pointed out that it was unethical that MLA Arvind Limbavali was using personal stickers on food packets being distributed, and called for action against him. The meeting focussed on the Congress’ Covid Task force, what the party to do help tackle the pandemic, how the NGOs were helping and finding out whether the government has implemented what it promised.Shivakumar also said many members sought to know why the government had not initiated legal action suo motu against elected representatives MP Renukacharya, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Shobha Karandlaje who had allegedly made communal statements. Shivakumar told TNIE that he would take up these issues in a video conference with AICC president Sonia Gandhi on Friday in which other PCC presidents are also scheduled to participate.

Address farmer woes

Many legislators from across the state have complained to the government that farmers in their constituencies have pointed out that they would not be able to bear the brunt of colossal losses which started with the drought last year, followed by floods and now worsened by the lockdown for lack of buyers.

Former minister for cooperation Bandeppa Kashempur suggested in a meeting with agriculture minister B C Patil that local produce could be collected at the panchayat level and distributed to centres where it was needed.Congress president D K Shivakumar on Thursday said the government needs to pay attention to vegetables, fruits and all other perishable produce. Minister Suresh Kumar said, “Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa gave clear directions to take necessary steps in this regard in in todays cabinet meeting.”