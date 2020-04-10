STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

DKS urges Karnataka govt to address food shortage first

Some also pointed out that it was unethical that MLA Arvind Limbavali was using personal stickers on food packets being distributed, and called for action against him.

Published: 10th April 2020 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader DK Shivakumar

Congress leader DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “Complaints of food shortages and insufficient medical infrastructure in the districts rang out loud during a meeting KPCC president D K Shivakumar held via video conference with district Congress presidents from across the state. Congress district presidents complained that food grains were not being distributed by the government in most districts leading to serious food shortages. Many office bearers also complained about insufficient medical infrastructure and problem of shortages in blood banks. 

Some also pointed out that it was unethical that MLA Arvind Limbavali was using personal stickers on food packets being distributed, and called for action against him. The meeting focussed on the Congress’ Covid Task force, what the party to do help tackle the pandemic, how the NGOs were helping and finding out whether the government has implemented what it promised.Shivakumar also said many members sought to know why the government had not initiated legal action suo motu against elected representatives MP Renukacharya, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Shobha Karandlaje who had allegedly made communal statements. Shivakumar told TNIE that he would take up these issues in a video conference with AICC president Sonia Gandhi on Friday in which other PCC presidents are also scheduled to participate.

Address farmer woes
Many legislators from across the state have complained to the government that farmers in their constituencies have pointed out that they would not be able to bear the brunt of colossal losses which started with the drought last year, followed by floods and now worsened by the lockdown for lack of buyers.

Former minister for cooperation Bandeppa Kashempur suggested in a meeting with agriculture minister B C Patil that local produce could be collected at the panchayat level and distributed to centres where it was needed.Congress president D K Shivakumar on Thursday said the government needs to pay attention to vegetables, fruits and all other perishable produce. Minister Suresh Kumar said, “Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa gave clear directions to take necessary steps in this regard in in todays cabinet meeting.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DK Shivakumar lockdown COVID 19 Coronavirus food shortage Karnataka
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp