New district ministers appointed

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday appointed new district in-charge ministers.

While he kept Bengaluru City with himself, Yediyurappa gave charge of all other districts to 25 of his ministers. Three ministers -- Ramesh Jarkiholi, Shrimant Patil and K Gopalaiah -- weren’t given charge of any district.

The ministers and their districts: Dr CN Ashwath Narayan (Ramanagara), Laxman Savadi (Raichur), Govind Karjol (Bagalkot and Kalaburagi), KS Eshwarappa (Shivamogga), R Ashok (Bengaluru Rural), Jagadish Shettar (Belagavi and Dharwad), Sriramulu (Chitradurga), Anand Singh (Ballari), Suresh Kumar (Chamarajnagar), V Somanna (Kodagu), S T Somashekhar (Mysuru), C T Ravi (Chikkamagalur), Basavaraj Bommai (Haveri and Udupi), Kota Srinivas Poojari (Dakshina Kannada), J C Madhuswamy (Tumakuru and Hassan), C C Patil (Gadag), H Nagesh (Kolar), Prabhu Chavan (Bidar and Yadgir), Shashikala Jolle (Vijayapura), Shivaram Hebbar (Uttara Kannada), Dr K Sudhakar (Chikkaballapur), K C Narayana Gowda(Mandya), (Byrati) BA Basavraj (Davangere) and BC Patil (Koppal).