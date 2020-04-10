STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Provide food, water to stray animals hit by COVID-19 lockdown: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Stray animals depend on wastes and leftovers from hotels and restaurants and have been hit by the lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus.

Published: 10th April 2020 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 03:32 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa during a interview TNIE in Bengaluru on Thursday

Karnataka CM BS Yeddiyurappa during a interview TNIE in Bengaluru on Thursday. (File photo| Vinod Kumar T/EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Voicing concern over the plight of stray animals struggling to find food due to COVID-19 lockdown, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday appealed to the people to feed those around their homes and also provide water.

"Due to scorching heat of Sun and lockdown, cats, dogs and birds are suffering without water and food," he said in a tweet in Kannada, sharing a picture of him standing next to a cat drinking milk, apparently offered by him.

"In cities this situation much serious. So I appeal to people that dogs and birds get food and water. #feedthehungers," he added.

In another tweet in English, the senior BJP leader said "Please be kind and take some time off to feed stray animals and birds around your homes. Try providing them with water and leftovers so they're not parched and left hungry."

Stray animals depend on wastes and leftovers from hotels and restaurants and have been hit by the lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, in another tweet on Chief Minister of Karnataka's official handle Yediyurappa said, government has started "Dasoha"- a help line 155214 to provide food for labourers affected by the lockdown, and it was providing help in a large scale.

More than 100 staff were working, gathering information about those on need of help, and ensuring that food reaches to them, he said, adding more than 2 lakh food packets are distributed every day.

Yediyurappa on Thursday had said all his cabinet colleagues are of the unanimous opinion that the 21-day lockdown be extended for about 15 days after April 14 to control the spread of COVID-19 and a final decision will be taken after consulting the Prime Minister on Saturday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Coronavirus Stray animals lockdown COVID 19 Coronavirus lockdown Karnataka lockdown
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp