STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Railways convert 270 coaches into Covid-19 wards in Karnataka

The railway coach quarantine wards are expected to meet any exigency as and when the government requires.

Published: 10th April 2020 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

Train bogies being converted into hospital wards.

Train bogies being converted into hospital wards. Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By IANS

BENGALURU: South Western Railway (SWR) zone has chipped in with 270 coaches converted into Covid quarantine wards to increase isolation facilities in the country, an official said on Friday.

"In a bid to increase the country's capacity for isolation facilities, Railways is converting sleeper class coaches into Covid isolation wards suitable to act as quarantine hubs," said an official spokesperson in a statement.

The railway coach quarantine wards are expected to meet any exigency as and when the government requires.

Equipped with facilities as required by medical guidelines and paramedics, each coach will turn into an eight berth cabin for isolation.

"SWR has so far converted 270 coaches, as against a target of 312 coaches as quarantine wards as per isolation cabin prototype. This coach isolation prototype was issued by the Railway Board on March 30," said the statement.

As part of the conversion, the railway zone has detached middle berths and ladders for space and comfort, hung transparent plastic air curtains, fixed bottle holders to hold medical equipment and water bottles and created a cabin for storage and paramedics near the bathroom among others tweaks.

Among the 270 coaches, SWR's Hubballi Workshop converted 76 coaches, Mysuru Workshop (71), Bengaluru Division (61), Mysuru Division (29) and Hubballi Division (33).

Suresh Angadi, Minister of State for Railways is scheduled to visit Hubballi Workshop on Friday to review the progress.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Railways Train Coronavirus COVID19 Quarantine wards
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp