STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Tamil Nadu cops 'stray' into Karnataka territory; question Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao and Additional Commissioner Sandeep Patil who were following Basavaraj Bommai reached the spot and sorted out the issue.

Published: 10th April 2020 09:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 09:19 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai faced embarrassment when police personnel from neighbouring Tamil Nadu, guarding borders in view of the coronavirus lockdown, unaware of his identity briefly stopped him and sought to know the purpose of his outing during a visit to the area.

The incident occurred on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border at Attibele in Bengaluru Rural district on Thursday with the policemen asking Bommai about his identity and to show the requisite pass for moving around during the nation- wide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The police personnel from Tamil Nadu had reportedly entered the Karnataka limits.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao and Additional Commissioner Sandeep Patil who were following him reached the spot and sorted out the issue.

According to the Superintendent of Police (Bengaluru Rural) Ravi D Channannavar, the Tamil Nadu policemen had put up barricades at least 100 metres inside the Karnataka side to effectively implement the lockdown in their state.

They were asked to move back into their limits, he added.

"When our honourable minister visited the place, policemen from Tamil Nadu put up barricades 100 metres inside (Karnataka). There is a narrow road where the jurisdiction ends, they had come there. We asked them to go back and block the road in their jurisdiction," Channannavar told 'PTI'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu lockdown Karnataka Karnataka lockdown Basavaraj Bommai Karnataka Home Minister
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp