83 per cent of people in Karnataka will report to hospital if they have COVID-19 symptoms: Survey

BENGALURU: With cases of community transmission of the coronavirus being reported, a survey was recently conducted to find out whether those with COVID-19 symptoms would report to the nearest hospital.

Neta App, a technology platform that promotes civic engagement, conducted a survey to gauge the attitude of citizens across the country when it comes to reporting COVID-19 symptoms to the government. Over 12,000 participants took part in the survey from 23 states.

As per the findings of the survey, while 83% of people from Karnataka said they will report to a hospital on the onset of symptoms, 17% said that they won't. And while 78 per cent Indians said they will report to a hospital on the onset of symptoms, 22 per cent said they will not report to a hospital, fearing that they would be quarantined.

Uttar Pradesh has the highest percentage of people (28%) who said they would not report symptoms of COVID-19, followed by Punjab (27%), Gujarat (25%) and West Bengal (25%).

There have been several instances of people dodging the quarantine orders in Karnataka, posing a major obstacle for authorities trying to contain the virus. Till now, the state has reported 105 COVID-19 cases. According to the World Health Organization, some of the common symptoms of coronavirus include cough, fever, tiredness and breathing difficulty (in severe cases).

Commenting on the findings of the survey, Pratham Mittal, founder of the app, said, "The survey reflects upon a very serious crisis that the country is dealing with right now. If 22% people do not report to the hospital and continue spreading the infection, that can cause serious issues for the community and completely dent the efforts of the government to curb the virus. The need of the hour is to educate people about the seriousness of the issue at hand.”