Coronavirus: Seven booked for sailing into Karnataka from Kerala amid lockdown

Police said Yakoob put himself, his family members and the general public at risk of contracting Covid.

Published: 11th April 2020 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

Mechanised boats

Representational Image. (File Photo | Express)

By IANS

BENGALURU: Mangaluru police booked a family of seven members for illegally sailing over from Kerala to Karnataka amid Covid lockdown, police said on Saturday.

"Yakoob, 48, crossed over to Thalapady along with his family from Kerala. It is made out that he had used the sea route to cross over to Talapady," said a Mangaluru Police Commissionerate statement.

Thalapady is 350 km west of Bengaluru. According to the police, one Shakir aided the family's transit to Thalapady, providing logistical support for the sea voyage.

"Yakoob has violated all norms issued by the central and state governments to curtail the spread of the pandemic," police said.

The Bajpe Police Station registered a case against all the seven family members and is proceeding with the investigation.

Meanwhile, police sent Yakoob and his family for medical examinations at Wenlock Hospital in coordination with the district officials.

