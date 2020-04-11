STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka man found dead in well after being arrested by police, five cops suspended

A senior police officer said Munipillappa was accused of stealing liquor from a bar in his village three days ago

Published: 11th April 2020 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

The deceased has been identified as Munipillappa, a resident of Bengaluru

The deceased has been identified as Munipillappa, a resident of Bengaluru.

By Express News Service

A 50-year-old man who was accused of stealing liqour was found dead in a well in Niduvatti village near Hosakote after being taken into police custody on Friday. The inspector, sub inspector and four other staff of the police station went absconding soon after the incident came to light.

Five policemen have been suspended and the case has been handed over to the CID. External injuries have been found on the body, said Ravi D Chennanavar, superintendent of police.

The deceased has been identified as Munipillappa, a resident of Bengaluru. He was working as a daily wager in a timber yard.

A senior police officer said Munipillappa was accused of stealing liquor from a bar in his village three days ago and Thirumashettihalli police had arrested him. He had hid the liquor in the well and when police took him there, he jumped to his death. There has been no water in the well for a few years.

The family of the deceased, however, alleged that the police had dumped his body in the well after brutally assaulting him.

The body was shifted to Victoria Hospital and the postmortem is yet to be conducted.

Based on a complaint by Dhanalakshmi, wife of Munipillappa, a case has been registered and the case has been handed over to the CID for further investigation.

Dhanalakshmi, in her complaint, alleged that circle inspector Raghu, sub inspector Rakesh and crime staff Santhosh, Srinivas and Munirappa had come to their house on Wednesday and took him for questioning before letting him go. On Friday, they again took him away and kicked him on his abdomen. Then they pushed him into the well, she alleged.

Since Munipillapa is from the Scheduled Caste, DSS activists held a protest in the village. Chennanavar visited the spot and suspended the police staff. Then the protest was called off. Munipillappa's elder brother Kantaraju is a member of the taluk panchayat, YSM Manju, a DSS worker, said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka Hosakote
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp