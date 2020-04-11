STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man tests coronavirus positive, Hubballi turns ghost town

A day after a person tested positive for COVID-19 in Hubballi, the entire city wore a deserted look on Friday.

Published: 11th April 2020 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 12:25 PM

Civic workers wear protective gear to clean streets in Hubballi | D Hemanth

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A day after a person tested positive for COVID-19 in Hubballi, the entire city wore a deserted look on Friday. The Dharwad district administration has already announced that a containment zone be created over a 3-km radius around the patient’s (P-194) residence at Mulla Oni near Kamaripet in the city.

Accordingly, no vehicles were allowed to enter or exit Mulla Oni, as a number of barricades were put up at various points. On Friday morning, civic workers and firefighters, wearing face shields, carried out disinfection around the radius area, spraying sodium hypochlorite at each house and street. In some parts, bleaching powder was also sprayed.

Meanwhile, after returning from a business trip to New Delhi and Mumbai, 27-year-old Patient 194 visited the homes of his relatives and friends in Hubballi. He also visited his factory at Tarihal Industrial Area and his shop at Maratha Galli. He also served food to the needy amidst the lockdown. There is concern that he may have come in contact with others in the city.

Comments

