Social distancing, what? Karnataka MLA throws pompous birthday bash, invites 500 people

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Lockdown or no, there’s no stopping MLAs from celebrating their birthdays. Turuvekere BJP MLA Masale Jayaram held his birthday bash at a government primary school in Idaguru village of Gubbi taluk. His followers cut a cake and served biriyani for over 500 people.

Ironically, the MLA gave a talk on how to combat the spread of COVID-19 by staying indoors. The bash drew flak from both the public and political circles. “It marked his 51st birthday and he should have observed it in a simple manner in these times,” said JDS leader Narase Gowda. “He had arranged non-vegetarian food for over 500 people, and social distancing was not maintained,” a source informed TNIE.