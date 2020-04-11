STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Social distancing, what? Karnataka MLA throws pompous birthday bash, invites 500 people

Lockdown or no, there’s no stopping MLAs from celebrating their birthdays.

Published: 11th April 2020 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

Turuvekere BJP MLA Masale Jayaram celebrates his birthday with his followers on Friday in Tumukuru | Express

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Lockdown or no, there’s no stopping MLAs from celebrating their birthdays. Turuvekere BJP MLA Masale Jayaram held his birthday bash at a government primary school in Idaguru village of Gubbi taluk. His followers cut a cake and served biriyani for over 500 people.

Ironically, the MLA gave a talk on how to combat the spread of COVID-19 by staying indoors. The bash drew flak from both the public and political circles. “It marked his 51st birthday and he should have observed it in a simple manner in these times,” said JDS leader Narase Gowda. “He had arranged non-vegetarian food for over 500 people, and social distancing was not maintained,” a source informed TNIE.

