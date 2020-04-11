South Western Railway ready with 270 isolation coaches

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The South Western Railway has so far converted 270 coaches, as against a target of 312 coaches, into quarantine wards. Each coach will have eight beds for isolation facilities. Plastic curtains, removal of middle berths, holders for equipment and oxygen cylinders are among equipment being provided.

The break-up of the 270 coaches manufactured is as follows: Hubballi workshop: 76 coaches; Mysuru workshop: 71 coaches; Bengaluru Division: 61 coaches; Mysuru Division: 29 coaches and Hubballi Division: 33 coaches.