11 fresh cases of coronavirus in Karnataka, state tally now at 226

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Sunday registered 11 new cases of coronavirus taking the tally in the state to 226, including 6 deaths and 47 discharges. The new cases are largely contacts of those who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi along with contacts of those who worked in the pharma company in Nanjangud, which has created cluster transmission in Mysuru.

Patient number 216, a 32-year-male from Mysuru was a contact of patient 88, a 24-year-old male who worked in the same pharma company.

Bengaluru saw more cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) with a 75-year-old woman and 76-year-old male testing positive in the city.

Another case in the BBMP limits, is of a 58-year-old male who had a history of travel to Indonesia and returned on March 21.

Vijayapura district registered its first coronavirus case after a 60-year-old woman showed symptoms of SARI.

A 24-year-old woman and a 38-year-old woman from Kalaburagu, who were contacts of patient 177, a 65-year-old male from Kalaburagi with SARI, also tested positive.

Three contacts of patient 150, a 41-year-old female from Belagavi who attended Tabhligi Jamat tested positive on Sunday. These include a 19-year old male, a 55-year-old male and a 25-year old male.

A contact of patient number 128, a 20-year-male from Belgavi who attended TJ Congregation also tested positive.