After Kalaburagi doctor, two more health workers test positive

Express News Service

BENGALURU/KALABURAGI: Close on the heels of health workers from Maharashtra and Delhi testing positive for COVID-19, two health workers in Karnataka have also tested positive. One is a Bengaluru-based doctor, while the other is an assistant nurse in Kalaburagi. With this, the count of COVID- positive cases involving healthcare staff in Karnataka stands at three. The first health worker to have tested positive was a doctor from Kalaburagi who had treated a 76-year-old patient, who later died.

On Saturday, a 32-year-old final-year Diplomate of National Board (DNB) medical doctor from Shifa Hospital on Queens Road tested positive for COVID-19, after he came in contact with Patient 196 – becoming the second case in the state where a health worker has contracted the disease. According to the Shifa Hospital authorities, it was a week back when the 42-year-old patient came to the hospital, and was attended to by the doctor. The patient showed symptoms of COVID-19 and was advised to visit Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD) for required tests.

On April 9, while Patient 196 tested positive, the doctor developed fever. “They were three other doctors with him, when he was treating the patient, and all of them decided to test themselves at RGICD. However, only the doctor who treated the patient came out positive, and the moment we got to know, he was shifted to the top floor of the hospital. We asked him to quarantine himself and the health department was informed,” said Dr Ishtiaq, owner and Medical Director of Shifa Hospital.

While the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is looking to shut the hospital for 15 days, some of the doctors and other staffers have been asked to quarantine themselves. “There are eight patients in the hospital, some are in the ICU and two others are on ventilators. They couldn’t be shifted immediately, so there are doctors present to treat them. However, the inmates have to be vacated and arrangements will be made,” said Dr BK Vijendra, Chief Health Officer.

assistant Nurse infected by corona

Kalaburagi: Another person from the district has tested positive on Saturday, revealed district in-charge minister Govind Karjol — an assistant nurse (38) working at Bahmani Hospital (where a man with corona was treated). Karjol said, “A total of 673 people from the district have completed their 14-day home quarantine period. Screening of more than 18,000 people from the district has been completed so far.” He said there is no need to seal off the entire district. “The district administration will enforce the lockdown strictly and will arrest those who move around the roads without any valid reason.” He also said that he has asked the district administration to arrest those who have returned after visiting Nizamuddin Markaz without reporting to the health department.