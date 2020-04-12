Vijayapura now 19th district in Karnataka affected by coronavirus

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: With 60-year-old female testing positive for COVID-19, Vijayapura becomes the 19th district in Karnataka to be infected by the deadly virus.

Karnataka on Sunday recorded 11 new cases of coronavirus taking the tally in the state to 226. Among them, one of the cases were reported in the Vijayapura city. The health bulletin revealed that a 60-year-old female has been suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI).

Owing to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the city, the district administration has cordoned off two localities on Saturday night, which is populated by over 3,000 people. On the directions of the state government, the district administration has converted district government hospital to COVID-19 hospital and all the patients have been moved to BLDE hospital.

The health authorities have also kept over 25 people under isolation since Saturday night. As the two localities are completely cordoned off, the district administration has assured people of delivering all the essential commodities including milk and vegetables to their doorstep.