STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Vijayapura now 19th district in Karnataka affected by coronavirus

Karnataka on Sunday recorded 11 new cases of coronavirus taking the tally in the state to 226.

Published: 12th April 2020 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2020 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

People wear masks as preventive measure against coronavirus.

Representational image (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: With 60-year-old female testing positive for COVID-19, Vijayapura becomes the 19th district in Karnataka to be infected by the deadly virus.

Karnataka on Sunday recorded 11 new cases of coronavirus taking the tally in the state to 226. Among them, one of the cases were reported in the Vijayapura city. The health bulletin revealed that a 60-year-old female has been suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI).

Owing to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the city, the district administration has cordoned off two localities on Saturday night, which is populated by over 3,000 people. On the directions of the state government, the district administration has converted district government hospital to COVID-19 hospital and all the patients have been moved to BLDE hospital.

The health authorities have also kept over 25 people under isolation since Saturday night. As the two localities are completely cordoned off, the district administration has assured people of delivering all the essential commodities including milk and vegetables to their doorstep.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijayapura Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bangalore: Here’s how people from different walks of life spend time during lockdown
Sense of loneliness engulfs, but resilience brings back normal life: COVID-19 survivor
Gallery
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp