STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Congress demands sacking of Karnataka minister for spending time in swimming pool

Sudhakar, who is leading the government's efforts against COVID-19 in Bengaluru and is in charge of the state war room, had posted a picture of him spending time with his kids in the swimming pool.

Published: 13th April 2020 02:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar

Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Congress' Karnataka unit has demanded that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa sack Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar, accusing him of behaving irresponsibly by spending time in a swimming pool, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When the whole world is going through a health crisis, the coronavirus in-charge Minister Dr Sudhakar is behaving irresponsibly by spending time in a swimming pool. It's a matter of moral & ethical standards. He must resign out of his own accord & CM should sack him from the cabinet," Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar tweeted.

Sudhakar, who is leading the government's efforts against COVID-19 in Bengaluru and is in charge of the state war room, on Sunday had posted a picture on Twitter of him spending time with his children in the swimming pool.

"After a long time joined my children for swimming hope maintaining social distance here also haha," he had tweeted along with the picture.

While some people on social media have criticised Sudhakar for his act during the health crisis; some have opined that the Minister has a personal life too.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka minister Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar COVID-19 coronavirus Karnataka Congress
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
Gallery
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countryside, where mass executions, forced labour, malnutrition and poor healthcare took lives in plenty. (Photo | AFP/ Getty Images)
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp