Deve Gowda urges Karnataka CM to offer more relief for those in distress due to lockdown

Gowda said that he gave suggestions to the PM and CM to fight the pandemic. He said he also followed the direction of the PM by lighting a lamp for the welfare of the nation.

Published: 13th April 2020 08:30 PM

JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda

JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Expressing deep concern over the hardships faced by those in the unorganized sector who were worst hit by the COVID-19 lockdown, JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda said on Monday that the need of the hour is to come up with schemes and programme for the welfare of such communities.

Speaking to reporters here, he said that he had written letters to chief minister BS Yediyurappa explaining the problems being faced by the families of those in the unorganized sector and the farming community. He added that he was not happy with the reply of the chief minister in this regard.

Gowda said that the poor cannot maintain their whole family with rice, toor dal and oil. He said the government should come up with new schemes and programmes to provide temporary relief for families in distress. The state government also should liberalize the inter district transport system to supply essential commodities, groceries and vegetables.  

Gowda said that he gave suggestions to the PM and CM to fight the pandemic. He said he also followed the direction of the PM by lighting a lamp for the welfare of the nation.

Gowda also suggested that the government direct all commercial and cooperative banks to extend the term of medium and long term loans, adding that bankers should stop issuing bank notices for months. The farming community is also worst hit in the district as there is no proper market for their produce. The ministers in charge of districts should tour all the constituencies or hold video conferences if they cannot visit, he said.

Gowda also urged the people to maintain social distancing to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the district. MP Prajwal Revanna, MLAs HK Kumaraswamy, KM Shivalingegowda, HD Revanna, KS Lingesh and CN Balakrishna were present. 

