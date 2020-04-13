Four children among 17 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka; 54 recover so far

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka witnessed 17 fresh cases of Coronavirus on Sunday, the highest single-day spike so far. The total number of cases now stands at 232, including six deaths. However, in some cheer, 54 patients diagnosed for COVID-19 have been discharged after treatment till now.

The new cases are mostly contacts of those who attended the Tabhligi Jamaat in New Delhi last month, and also contacts of those who worked in the pharma company in Nanjangud near Mysuru, the first cluster in the state.

Patient 216, a 32-year-old male from Mysuru was a contact of Patient 88, a 24-year-old male who worked in the pharma company.Bengaluru saw a rise cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) with a 75-year-old woman and 76-year-old man testing positive in Bengaluru.

Another case recorded in BBMP limits is of a 58-year-old man who had travelled to Indonesia and returned on March 21.

Vijayapura joined the list of COVID-19-affected districts, registering six cases, including three children. These include a 60-year-old woman showing symptoms of SARI, a 13-year-old male, a 12-year-old female, a 10-year-old male, a 49-year-old male and another 20-year-old female.

Tracing of their contacts is being done by the Health Department in Vijayapura. In Kalaburagi, a 24-year-old woman and a 38-year old woman, who were contacts of Patient 177, a 65-year-old male from Kalaburagi with SARI, also tested positive.

Another two-year-old boy also tested positive with SARI, but no contact or travel history has been identified as yet.

Three contacts of Patient 150, a 41-year-old female from Belagavi who attended the Tabhligi Jamaat, tested positive on Sunday.

Four in ICU

They include a 19-year old male, a 55-year-old male and a 25-year old male, all from Raibagh, Belagavi. Another 20-year-old male from Belagavi, who is a contact of Patient 128, a 38-year-old male from Hirebegawadi who had attended the Delhi congregation, also tested positive.

Meanwhile, 168 COVID-19 positive patients, including a pregnant woman, are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable while four are in the ICU.

They include a 63-yearold man from Bengaluru with a history travel to South America (Brazil, Argentina), a 62-year-old woman from Bengaluru, a 63-year-old male resident of Kerala with a travel history to Germany who arrived in Bengaluru through Abu Dhabi on March 21 and a 66-year-old male with SARI symptoms and history of travel to Manipur.