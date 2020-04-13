STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM’s day out, goes around locked down Bengaluru

The customer not only leant an ear to their woes of business hitting rock bottom due to the lockdown but also bought bananas worth Rs 500 to help them earn a little more than usual.

Published: 13th April 2020 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

CM B S Yediyurappa inquires with a fruit seller about his daily business amidst the lockdown, during his visit to Vijayanagar Market in Bengaluru

CM B S Yediyurappa inquires with a fruit seller about his daily business amidst the lockdown, during his visit to Vijayanagar Market in Bengaluru on Sunday | Express

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fruit vendors in Vijayanagara market beamed as they tended to an unusual customer on Sunday evening. The customer not only leant an ear to their woes of business hitting rock bottom due to the lockdown but also bought bananas worth Rs 500 to help them earn a little more than usual.

Soon after, the special customer — Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa — shared the fruits with his staff, police personnel on the spot and citizens and was on his way to tour the city. The CM sprang a surprise on Bengaluru by going around the city to review the lockdown measures. The CM, wearing a mask, spoke to scores of policemen guarding the city under the lockdown, interacted with petrol bunk workers, inquired about business from small vendors and urged common citizens out on the streets to stay home.

Right: The chief minister meets residents and has a word of advice for them on adhering to social distance norms | EXPRESS

Much like the people of Bengaluru, the Chief Minister too took many detours and deviations thanks to many arterial roads being barricaded. Yediyurappa decided to take a tour of the city under lockdown at 3.30 pm. By 3.45pm, with no ministers, no MLAs or even senior police officials to accompany him, the CM, with just two of his personal staff and escort, took off to inspect the lockdown.

First stop was a traffic junction at Yeshwantpur where he stopped to talk to policemen. “He thanked them for serving the city and said they could take as much leave as they want after the lockdown period was over,” said one of the staffers from the Chief Minister’s small party. He then visited the APMC yard despite it being closed for business on Sunday. 

Cops caught unawares about CM’S tour

From the APMC yard, the CM went to Goraguntepalya. The next stop was Sumanahalli where Commissioner of Police Bhaskar Rao could join the convoy.

“We did not inform the police of the city tour, so the Commissioner had no idea. He joined us later,” the CM’s staffer said. In Vijayanagar market, Yediyurappa spoke to vendors who said they were barely seeing 1/4 of their usual business due to the lockdown. 

During his next stop at Devegowda petrol bunk, the CM was told about worries over livelihood and rent payment by workers at the bunk. The Chief Minister apprised them of his government’s decision to defer rent payments for the next three months and also gave them his OSD’s (Officer on Special Duty) number to contact in case of problems.

Navigating through the inner roads of Maruthi Mandir and Hampi Nagara due to barricading of the main roads, the CM got a little taste of what common citizens have been facing. After inspecting Jayanagar, South End Circle, Yediyurappa visited criminal advocate C V Nagesh’s residence for a quick courtesy visit before returning home.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Yediyurappa Bengaluru lockdown bengaluru COVID 19 COVID lockdown Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
Gallery
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countryside, where mass executions, forced labour, malnutrition and poor healthcare took lives in plenty. (Photo | AFP/ Getty Images)
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp