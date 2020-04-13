STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka constable severely injured after seized auto topples; Bommai, police chief meet kin

On Sunday afternoon, when he found an auto rickshaw driver driving on the road, he asked him for his pass, but he couldn’t show one.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A constable attached to Peenya police station was severely injured while taking a seized auto rickshaw, which had violated lockdown rules, to a police station, on Sunday. His condition is said to be stable now.

Constable K V Nagesh had received head injuries and is being treated at a private hospital. He is a native of Koratagere and lives in Bagalagunte. N Shashikumar DCP (North) said that Nagesh has been working in Peenya police station for the last three years. “Following the lockdown, he was deployed at a check post near Eight Mile Stone in Peenya.

On Sunday afternoon, when he found an auto rickshaw driver driving on the road, he asked him for his pass, but he couldn’t show one. Nagesh sent him back, seized the auto, and brought it to the station. While driving it to the parking lot, he lost balance and toppled. He received severe head injuries and was rushed to the hospital. His condition is said to be stable now, he added. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the hospital along with City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao on Sunday evening and spoke to doctors and Nagesh’s family members.

