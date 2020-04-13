STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka minister Sudhakar's 'pool' photo draws flak, Congress calls him insensitive

While the minister, who has been at the forefront of COVID-19 containment measures in the state, meant to share the photo as a lighthearted moment, political opponents alleged that it was insensitive

Published: 13th April 2020 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

The photo of the minister in the pool which was later deleted

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar landed in a controversy after he shared a picture of him and his kids taking a splash in their swimming pool on Sunday.

While the minister, who has been at the forefront of COVID-19 containment measures in the state, meant to share the photo as a lighthearted moment amidst his busy schedule, political opponents alleged that it was insensitive.

Not surprisingly, the sharpest criticism came from the Congress -- the party that Sudhakar quit in rebellion causing the collapse of the coalition government in Karnataka before joining the BJP and becoming a first-time minister.

"When the whole world is going through a health crisis, the Corona in-charge Minister Dr. Sudhakar is behaving irresponsibly by spending time in a swimming pool. It's a matter of moral & ethical standards. He must resign out of his own accord & CM should sack him from the cabinet(SIC)," tweeted DK Shivakumar, President, KPCC.

While many of Sudhakar's followers and BJP supporters backed him and found allegations of insensitivity frivolous over some quality family time, others criticised the minister questioning the need for him to advertise luxury and leisure at a time when residents are struggling for basic necessities.

"After a long time joined my children for swimming hope maintaining social distancing here also..haha (sic)" the tweet read.

Following the criticism, the post was deleted by the minister.

