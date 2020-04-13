STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lathi-wielding ASHA workers keep COVID-19 lockdown violators in line  

The women were already involved in educating people about the seriousness of the deadly virus, but after repeated cases of people breaking lockdown rules, they decided to take stricter steps.

Published: 13th April 2020 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Asha workers and ANMs going door to door to collect information regaiding foreign returnees in view of Covid-19 at Singh Nagar in Vijayawada

Asha workers and ANMs going door to door to collect information regaiding foreign returnees in view of Covid-19. (Photo| Prasant Madugala, EPS)

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG: Just like people scamper on sighting cops these days, residents of this Gadag village flee the moment they lay eyes on ASHA workers. Locals violating lockdown rules now have to deal with lathi-wielding women in Maranabasari, Jakkali and other villages near Naregal. Despite requests, warnings and strict orders, some continue to venture out.

The women were already involved in educating people about the seriousness of the deadly virus, but after repeated cases of people breaking lockdown rules, they decided to take stricter steps. ASHA workers Ratna Talwar, Padma Abbigeri and Basamma Angadi, who started the initiative, said they were forced to do so. “We first tell them with love, when they don’t listen, we use lathis.

These people are like our brothers, so it is our duty to keep them safe, even if it means taking the help of a lathi to protect them,” they said. Prabhuswamy, a resident, appreciated the move. “Cops cannot go everywhere. Villagers took advantage of this and flouted lockdown norms. ASHA workers are keeping a vigil now,” he said.
 

Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countryside, where mass executions, forced labour, malnutrition and poor healthcare took lives in plenty. (Photo | AFP/ Getty Images)
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
