Lathi-wielding ASHA workers keep COVID-19 lockdown violators in line  

GADAG: Just like people scamper on sighting cops these days, residents of this Gadag village flee the moment they lay eyes on ASHA workers. Locals violating lockdown rules now have to deal with lathi-wielding women in Maranabasari, Jakkali and other villages near Naregal. Despite requests, warnings and strict orders, some continue to venture out.

The women were already involved in educating people about the seriousness of the deadly virus, but after repeated cases of people breaking lockdown rules, they decided to take stricter steps. ASHA workers Ratna Talwar, Padma Abbigeri and Basamma Angadi, who started the initiative, said they were forced to do so. “We first tell them with love, when they don’t listen, we use lathis.

These people are like our brothers, so it is our duty to keep them safe, even if it means taking the help of a lathi to protect them,” they said. Prabhuswamy, a resident, appreciated the move. “Cops cannot go everywhere. Villagers took advantage of this and flouted lockdown norms. ASHA workers are keeping a vigil now,” he said.

