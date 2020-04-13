More contacts of COVID-19 patients contract virus as Karnataka's tally touches 247

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Contacts of existing COVID-19 patients are increasingly falling prey to coronavirus, with 15 new cases reported on April 13. This brings Karnataka's tally to 247, including 6 deaths and 59 discharges.

Four of the patients were contacts of patient 194, who is a 27-year-old male resident of Dharwad with travel history to Delhi. These 4 include a 55-year-old male. 36-year-old male, a 74-year-old female and 37-year-old male.

Three other Corona cases are family members of patient 179, a 39-year-old male from Mandya who was in contact with two other patients who were residents of Delhi and touring Mandya and Mysuru.

These three include 60-year-old mother, 8-year old daughter and 18-year old sister's son of patient 179.

Bagalkote district reported a single case on Monday from Mudhol, of a 27-year-old male who is the contact of a 33-year-old male patient from Bagalkot who tested positive previously.

Two family members of a relative (patient 211) of a 73-year-old male (patient 122) from Kiramani colony, Bidar who attended the Tabhligi Jamat event in Delhi, tested positive. These include the relative's ( a 50-year-old female from Bidar) 16-year-old brother's daughter and 35-year old daughter.

3 contacts of patient 149, a 67-year-old female from Raibagh, Belgavi who attended Tabhligi Jamat in Delhi tested positive as well. These include a 20-year-old male, a 14-year-old male and 45-year-old male, all from Raibagh in Belagavi.

Dodballapura in Bengaluru rural reported a case of a 39-year-old male who had a travel history to Delhi. Bengaluru Urban reported yet another Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) case of a 62-year-old male.