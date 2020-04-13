STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
This Bengaluru couple wins fight against COVID-19 pandemic

A dream holiday was cut short for a couple from Bengaluru, who were on a vacation in South America when the coronavirus pandemic broke out across the world.

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A dream holiday was cut short for a couple from Bengaluru, who were on a vacation in South America when the coronavirus pandemic broke out across the world. The couple, who were tested positive, have won the battle against the deadly virus and were discharged from Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru on April 11.

Patients 43 and 44, a 63-year-old man and his 59-year-old wife, were tested positive after coming back to Bengaluru. First, they thought it was the end of the world for them. But they said, “It is not the end. We can overcome it with positive vibes and courage. Around 70-80% of COVID-19 patients have survival chances and we are glad to be among them.”

The couple left for the South America trip on February 28 and had travelled to Brazil, Argentina and Amazon jungles before reaching Peru on March 15. But that was the day, the Peruvian government announced an indefinite lockdown.

The worried couple contacted the Indian Embassy and their tour operator leased an aircraft and they left the same day. “The lockdown was to begin at March 16 midnight and our flight was at 11.40 am. We were about 20 passengers in the flight and when we took off, everyone cheered. But at that time, we did not know what was in store for us,” the husband said. 

They reached the Miami airport, took a flight to Newark and flew from there to Mumbai, and then to Bengaluru.

“We reached here on March 19 evening. On March 22, we were on our balconies clapping for our health workers. Later that day, my wife and I developed fever with the temperature hovering around 102. The next day, we went to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases and got ourselves tested. Till we got the reports, we home quarantined ourselves. On March 25 morning, we woke up to the shocking news of we testing positive. We were scared and thought that the world would end for us soon. But we decided to fight it out.” 

They were admitted to KC General Hospital the same day. They later shifted to a private hospital from March 26-30. But the doctors advised them to move to Victoria Hospital, where they were under treatment till April 11.

“I was in the ICU on oxygen, while my wife, who was better, was at the COVID ward. I was given hydroxychloroquine, Azithromycin, an HIV drug and antibiotics. I could not breathe properly and each day, I prayed to God to help me and my wife recover. We both are diabetic and I was scared about our comorbid condition. My sugar levels shot up due to stress, and I could not sleep. The doctors and nurses did a wonderful job and took care of us well,” he said.

“My only pastime was listening to religious prayers and reading The New Indian Express online.  It is one of my favourite newspapers,” he said. 

“A few days ago, our tests came negative and on April 10, we were told that we would be discharged the next day,” he said.

“We are back and we feel blessed. It’s not the end if we test positive. We need to listen to what doctors say and follow it,” the husband said.

Coronavirus
