Three kids among four new COVID-19 cases in Hubballi, all relatives of first patient

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Three children below seven years were among four new COVID-19 cases reported from Dharwad district on Monday. All four are family members of the first COVID-19 patient from Hubballi, confirmed Dharwad DC Deepa Cholan.

The fourth case reported on Monday is the father of these children. He is also the elder brother of the man who tested positive earlier.

With the number of cases in the district reaching five, the administration has begun contact tracing of the new patients. Already, about 40 people who came in contact with the first patient have been kept under quarantine and their test results are awaited.

The quarantine list includes family members, neighbours, friends and workers in the shoe factory owned by the first patient as well as five policemen who visited his residence before he tested positive.

The administration has now intensified contact tracing and containment at Mulla Oni (street) in Old Hubballi area where the first patient resides. He had a travel history of visiting New Delhi, Agra and Mumbai between March 14 and March 20. After coming to Hubballi, the patient was involved in food distribution and regular rounds to his factory.

Meanwhile, police have intensified the lockdown in Hubballi and Dharwad. They have warned that vehicles of those wandering for no reason on the roads will be seized. The administration has already been providing vegetables at doorsteps through designated vehicles and most essential services such as pharmacies and provision stores are open.