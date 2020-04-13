STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Veteran Congress leader, former union minister Rajasekharan is dead

An agriculturist and a noted rural development consultant, he was born on September 12, 1928 at Maralawadi in Ramanagara district.

Published: 13th April 2020 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

M V Rajasekharan

By PTI

BENGALURU: Veteran Congress leader and former union minister M V Rajasekharan died at a private hospital here on Monday after a prolonged illness, family sources said.

The 91-year-old, who had served as a Lok Sabha member, MLC and Minister of State for Planning in the Manmohan Singh government, was ailing from old age related health issues.

Son-in-law of former Karnataka chief minister S Nijalingappa, he is survived by wife Girija Rajasekharan, two sons and two daughters.

An agriculturist and a noted rural development consultant, he was born on September 12, 1928 at Maralawadi in Ramanagara district.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President D K Shiva Kumar were among those who paid their homage to Rajasekharan, a Gandhian known for value-based politics.

Describing Rajasekharan as a politician with simplicity, humility and great maturity, Yediyurappa said the departed leader was an authority on rural economy and noted that he had set up an institute for rural development studies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajasekharan M V Rajasekharan Congress leader
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp