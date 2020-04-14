24-hour tally: 16 new cases, 2 deaths in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Monday reported two deaths -- one in Bengaluru and another in Kalaburagi — taking the state’s total count to eight. A 65-year-old male who was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases in Bengaluru, on Sunday, died on Monday night. In Kalaburagi district, a 55-year-old patient who was the contact of a person who visited the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, died earlier on Monday evening However, the person who visited Delhi tested negative. With this, the number of persons who died due to COVID-19 in Kalaburagi is now 3.

The deceased suffered from Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) symptoms when he was admitted on April 9 to ESIC Hospital, and passed away on Monday evening. Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Sharat B and the health and family welfare department confirmed the death. The final rites of the deceased were performed as per WHO norms, that requires the pit to be dug 8 feet deep.

Contacts of existing COVID-19 patients are increasingly falling prey to the coronavirus, with 16 new cases reported on April 13. This brings the state tally to 248, including eight deaths and 60 discharges.

“All except two cases reported on Monday were contacts of existing COVID-19 patients. The other two include travel history to Delhi and a SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Illness) case. We cannot say SARI cases indicate community transmission yet. It is only taking time to find the source of infection,” Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar told a press meet on Monday evening.

Four of the patients were contacts of P194, a 27-year-old male resident of Dharwad with a travel history to Delhi. These four include a 55-year-old male, a 36-year-old male, a 74-year-old female and a 37-year-old male. Three other corona cases are family members of Patient 179, a 39-year-old male from Mandya who was in contact with two other patients who were residents of Delhi, and touring Mandya and Mysuru. They include the 60-year-old mother, 8-year-old daughter and 18-year-old nephew of P179.

Bagalkot district reported a single case on Monday from Mudhol, of a 27-year-old male who is a contact of a 33-year-old male patient from Bagalkot, who tested positive previously.Two family members of a woman relative (P211) of a 73-year-old male (P122) from Kiramani Colony, Bidar, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, tested positive. These include the woman’s 16-year-old niece and 35-year old daughter.

Three contacts of Patient 149, a 67-year-old female from Raibag, Belagavi, who attended the Tablighi meet in Delhi, tested positive as well. These include a 20-year-old male, a 14-year-old male and 45-year-old male, all from Raibag in Belagavi. Doddaballapura in Bengaluru Rural reported a case of a 39-year-old male who had a travel history to Delhi. Bengaluru Urban reported yet another SARI case of a 62-year-old male.