STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka reports 8th COVID-19 death; confirmed cases in state rise to 248

Meanwhile, earlier today, a 55-year-old man, undergoing treatment for COVID-19, also died in Kalaburagi district in Karnataka.

Published: 14th April 2020 12:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 12:03 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

For representational purposes (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Online Desk

BENGALURU: A 65-year-old male patient from Bangalore succumbed to coronavirus today, marking the eigth death due to the infection in the state.

He was admitted in RGICD, Bangalore on April 12 and passed away today with his result for coronavirus testing positive.

Meanwhile, earlier today, a 55-year-old man, undergoing treatment for COVID-19, also died in Kalaburagi district in Karnataka, official sources said on Monday.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

The patient died at the Kalaburagi ESI hospital, officials said adding the district administration has taken all precautionary measures as per the procedure for such fatalities, they said.

The man had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 10 and and officials have said he also had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

He had come into contact with a negative case who returned from Delhi.

This is the third death from Kalaburagi, the district that also reported country's first COVID-19 related death. The total number of confirmed cases in Karnataka have risen to 248.

(With inputs from ENS and PTI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka coronavirus cases coronavirus covid 19
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp