Karnataka reports 8th COVID-19 death; confirmed cases in state rise to 248

By Online Desk

BENGALURU: A 65-year-old male patient from Bangalore succumbed to coronavirus today, marking the eigth death due to the infection in the state.

He was admitted in RGICD, Bangalore on April 12 and passed away today with his result for coronavirus testing positive.

Meanwhile, earlier today, a 55-year-old man, undergoing treatment for COVID-19, also died in Kalaburagi district in Karnataka, official sources said on Monday.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

The patient died at the Kalaburagi ESI hospital, officials said adding the district administration has taken all precautionary measures as per the procedure for such fatalities, they said.

The man had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 10 and and officials have said he also had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

He had come into contact with a negative case who returned from Delhi.

This is the third death from Kalaburagi, the district that also reported country's first COVID-19 related death. The total number of confirmed cases in Karnataka have risen to 248.

(With inputs from ENS and PTI)