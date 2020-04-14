STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka's private sector employers directed to not lay off workers

During COVID-19 emergency situation , employers of all public/private organisations should not layoff their employees, especially casual or contract workers and their wages should not be cut.

A scooter passes over an COVID-19 awareness message painted on an empty road near Bengaluru's Anand Rao flyover.

A scooter passes over an COVID-19 awareness message painted on an empty road near Bengaluru's Anand Rao flyover. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Karnataka labour department has directed private sector employers in the state to not lay off workers and pay them wages on the due date without any deduction during the lock down.

"The labour department has issued a circular directing the private sector employers to abstain from layoffs or unpaid leaves during this countrywide lockdown.

Employees would be paid wages on the due date without any deduction during this period," Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar tweeted last night.

The Minister also posted the order copy, signed by the Secretary, Labour Department, P Manivannan.

If any employee has taken leave during this period, they should be considered to be on duty without any effective cut in their salaries.

"On not being able to function at work place due to COVID-19, such working unit employees should be considered as on duty," it said.

The order said any violation would be punishable under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

A helpline will be set up within 48 hours in this regard, it said.

The lockdown that came into effect on March 25 was to expire on midnight of April 14.

