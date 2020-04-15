STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
39-year-old on duty at madrasa is first cop to test positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka

According to the health bulletin released by the state government, 17 fresh cases were reported across the state and the total tally stands at 277 cases on Wednesday.

Published: 15th April 2020 03:29 PM

Parts of Vijayapura have been sealed following the COVID-19 outbreak there

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

BAGALKOT/VIJAYAPURA: A 39-year-old man from Mudhol has become the first cop to test positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka.

According to the health bulletin released by the state government, 17 fresh cases were reported across the state and the total tally stands at 277 cases on Wednesday. Among these, two positive cases were reported in Bagalkot and Vijayapura district.

The 39-year-old policeman, one of the frontline warriors on COVID-19 duty, from Mudhol police station was deputed to a madrasa since 10 participants of the Tablighi Jammaat event in Delhi had been put under quarantine in the religious institution.

Health authorities revealed that he might have contracted the virus when he was on duty at the madrasa. He is a resident of Jamkhandi and used to travel everyday on his two-wheeler.   

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Superintendent of Police Lokesh Jagalasar said, “Police personnel are one of the frontline warriors. It is saddening to read that one of our police personnel got infected with COVID-19. The department will stand with him and his family until he is discharged. We have also put his colleagues and family members under quarantine. However, the source of infection is yet to be traced out and investigation will be kick-started at the earliest.”

In old Bagalkot town, another person aged 52 years tested positive after coming in contact with a 4-year-old boy who had tested positive earlier. With this, a total of 14 positive cases have been registered in the district -- 13 active and one deceased.

In Vijayapura, two fresh cases were reported. Both are relatives of a 60-year-old woman who had tested positive earlier. A total of nine cases have been reported in the district -- eight active and one deceased.

