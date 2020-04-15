Centre’s diktat a worry as wait for test kits gets longer

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s wait for one lakh strips of Rapid Antibody Test Kits to take up controlled random testing for COVID-19 has gotten longer due to policy changes by the Chinese government. The kits were expected to arrive by April 13. But a bigger worry now is having to depend on the Centre for all procurement henceforth. With the Centre issuing a circular asking states not to procure medical equipment like PPEs, masks, gloves and ventilators independently, Karnataka has sought clarity on procurement of test kits and other equipment.

“We need clarity from the Government of India on the circular and whether we can procure test kits, if need be. If we can’t, it will paralyse the whole system. We cannot depend on the Centre entirely. The state has to have its own stores,” Dr C N Manjunath, Director, Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research.

Karnataka has ordered 1 lakh test kits

Despite placing an order more than 10 days ago, the consignment of RTKs for Karnataka, along with states like Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Kerala, Gujarat and Meghalaya, has been delayed due to policy change by Chinese government mandating FDA approval and certification of medical inventories being exported.

“We placed an order with the Singapore-based Sensing Self Ltd, which has its manufacturing unit in China, before the Union Government’s circular was issued. Including basic cost, Customs duties, GST and transportation costs, Karnataka has spent Rs 699 per strip and one lakh strips of rapid test kits are awaited,” he added.

The state has projected a requirement of 80,000-1,00,000 test kits, given the number of cases, and had kept open the option of ordering more kits as and when required. Karnataka has already identified target groups, including police and health care professionals, which will be tested using the rapid test kits.