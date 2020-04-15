Karnataka COVID-19 death toll now 10, positive cases at 260

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state witnessed three deaths due to COVID-19 in as many days since Sunday, taking the toll to ten. On Tuesday, 12 new cases tested positive for Coronavirus, raising the total to 260. The Health Department’s bulletin released on Tuesday listed a 65-year-old man (Patient 252) with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) among the casualties on Monday. A 69-year-old man from Vijayapura (Patient 257), who was a contact of a SARI patient, died on Sunday.

His test results for COVID-19 returned positive on Tuesday. TNIE had reported both deaths in its Tuesday’s edition. In Bengaluru, a 76-year-old male man, who had a history of SARI and was admitted in a designated hospital on April 12, died on Tuesday. The sudden increase in the number of deaths have now become a cause for worry, but the health department attributed it to the age factor. Director of Health and Family Welfare Om Prakash Patil said, “So far, most of the deaths are of those who are aged above 60 years. Apart from the age factor, many have had co-morbidities like hypertension, diabetes, cardiac problems, which put them at a greater risk.

The mortality rate among the aged with co-morbidities has been on a higher side. But we are working on what we can do to curb the death rate in this age group.” Patient 219 is a 76-year-old man from Bengaluru with a history of SARI infection while Patient 257 is a 69-yearold male from Vijaypura and contact of Patient 221, his 60-year-old wife who is also infected with SARI.

71 people recover in Karnataka so far



Both, Patient 219 and Patient 257, have no international travel history, but had travelled to Maharashtra. Apart from them, five more people from Vijayapura, who have no international travel history, have tested positive for Coronavirus. Their contact tracing is in progress. On the other hand, eleven patients were discharged, bringing the total discharges to 71.Patient 248, a 43-year-old male, and Patient 249, a 32-year-old female, are residents of Bagalkot and contacts of Patient 186 and 165, son and neighbour of deceased Patient 125, a 75-year-old man from Bagalkot.

Patient 250 is a 65-year-old male from Chikkaballapur with SARI while Patient 251 is a 39-year-old from Bagalkot, a neighbour of Patient 125. Patient 253 is a 26-year-old male from Bengaluru Urban who had travelled from Hindupur on his two-wheeler on April 7. Patients 254 and 256 are contacts of Patient 177, a 65-year-old male from Kalaburagi who had SARI. Patient 254 is a 10-year-old female from Kalaburgi and Patient 256 is a 35-year-old female. Patient 255 is a 51-year-old male from Kalaburagi, who is the brother of Patient 205, a 55-year-old male who died on Monday.

Patient 258 is a 33-year-old male from Belagavi who had travelled to Delhi. Patient 259 is a 35-year-old woman from Bengaluru Urban who is a contact of Patient 199, a 57-year-old male who, in turn, is a contact of Patients 167 and 168. Patient 260 is a 36-year-old male from Bhatkal, Uttara Kannada, who is the husband of Patient 176, a 26-year-old Dubai returnee with SARI.