Karnataka keen to restart biz, awaits word from Delhi

BENGALURU: Given its precarious financial situation, the Karnataka Government was keen on allowing economic activities to begin, at least partially, after the 21-day lockdown period, but those plans will now depend on the Central Government’s guidelines. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing an extension of the lockdown across the country till May 3, the Karnataka Government’s plans may need some recalibration. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, reacting to PM Modi’s address, welcomed the decision.

“Our government will strictly implement the Government of India guidelines, which will be issued tomorrow,” he said. The CM also appealed to the people to cooperate with the government to contain the spread of the disease.

During the Chief Ministers’ meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, Karnataka, much like Uttar Pradesh, had suggested that economic activities be allowed to resume partially with abundant safety measures. Karnataka now has to wait and see if the Centre’s guidelines will allow such measures. Given that the Prime Minister has insisted on more stringent implementation of the lockdown, the state can consider some relaxations only after April 20.

Pressure on govt to allow partial economic activity

“Our plan was to allow some economic activities, like small industries and cottage industries, to ensure some revenue as well as employment. We were also considering allowing other industries that do not require huge manpower or people working in close proximity to begin functioning too. But all that may now happen only after April 20,” said a source in the Chief Minister’s Office.

The government is under huge pressure from industry representatives to allow partial resumption of economic activity. “Our financial position is very precarious and we need to mobilise resources. Resources from excise, revenue, mining all have stopped. Even the services sector, the biggest contributor of revenue from Bengaluru, has been hit severely while large manufacturing sectors like automobiles too have stopped production,” the source pointed out, highlighting the need for immediate resource mobilisation.

Even as the state is struggling for funds, the Chief Minister’s Office insisted that there would be no problem as regards availability of food and medicines. Karnataka has also started giving free rations for two months to those with or without ration cards while social welfare scheme pensions are also being paid in advance to beneficiaries. At this juncture, the state’s expenditure is higher than its revenues. “We are expecting some funds from the Centre shortly and that will come as relief,” the CMO

source said.