STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Lockdown extension fine, but where is economic plan: Congress

Moments after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced extension of the nationwide lockdown on Tuesday, Congress leaders from Karnataka expressed their support to the decision.

Published: 15th April 2020 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar

Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Moments after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced extension of the nationwide lockdown on Tuesday, Congress leaders from Karnataka expressed their support to the decision. The party, however, was disappointed that the PM failed to announce any economic stimulus package. Karnatak a Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar, who had given a call to the nation to read out the preamble of the Constitution in honour of Dr B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary at 10 am — nearly the same time when the Prime Minister addressed the nation — welcomed the extension. 

“We are ready to cooperate with the Prime Minister’s appeal to the nation,” he said, but expressed disappointment that no announcement was made on an economic package. “We were hoping for measures to strengthen the economy. We respect all his concerns over the health sector, but at the same time, people of this country want to be very stable on the economic front, whether it is farmers or industrialists or employers or labourers,” Shivakumar said, pointing out that the PM has refused to answer questions and acknowledge suggestions raised by AICC chief Sonia Gandhi in her letters. 

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah too stressed that the Congress would support the government’s initiative. He, however, felt that the PM has failed to address the concerns of farmers, labourers and the poor. “Unfortunately, PM Modi failed to address livelihood concerns. Poor people and daily wage labourers, who have zero savings, are under severe distress. Along with the lockdown, it is the need of the hour to instil confidence among the poor people through tangible livelihood measures.” He also highlighted the plight of migrants stranded in various parts of the country with no food and farmers destroying their crops because of transportation and procurement hurdles.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Narendra Modi lockdown congress DK Shivakumar
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)
Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: All you need to know
Image for representational purpose only
After lockdown ends, inflation awaits us: Prof Deshpande, Institute for Social and Economic Change
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp