Nine from Dharwad family misuse travel pass to attend marriage, put under quarantine

Deputy SP Ravi Nayak and his team intercepted the vehicle at Narendra and found that the family was returning from a marriage function in Hubballi using the pass which was issued for medical reasons

Published: 15th April 2020 05:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 05:15 PM   |  A+A-

The seized vehicle at Narendra village (Photo | Express)

By Amit Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Nine members of a family from a Dharwad village are now facing compulsory quarantine after they were found misusing the travel pass issued by the district administration. The family from Uppina Betageri village managed to pass through several check-posts but their luck ran out when they reached Narendra.

The family had sought a pass meant for five people from the administration on medical grounds. But when the police found that there were nine people in the vehicle, they checked the pass only to find it was being misused.

The police seized the vehicle and sent all the occupants in a police van to KIMS hospital for a medical check-up. Their swab samples have been collected and sent for testing. Meanwhile, the police have asked them to go under compulsory quarantine at their residences for the next 14 days.

Dhartwad SP Vartika Katiyar said that the passes are issued on humanitarian grounds and should not be misused at any cost. "Strict action will be initiated against those who misuse the medical passes. The district police have already seized hundreds of two-wheelers, autos and cars of those who ventured on the roads without any valid reason during the lockdown," she said.

Dharwad COVID19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
