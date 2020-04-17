Anand Singh takes officials to task over forest fires in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Forest minister Anand Singh held a review meeting through a video conference with forest officials across the state to take stock of the ground reality on how staffers are controlling poaching, combating forest fire and taking all precautions against COVID-19, on Wednesday. He was shocked on learning about the forest fires and pulled up staffers.

He said that no mercy or leniency should be shown against those who damage forests and kill wildlife. The officials told him that the number of forest fires had increased drastically as compared to the past two years, especially in the month of April and more so during the lockdown period.

Though the staffers explained that they were in small patches, the minister was not convinced. Sources said that he took the officials to task for their laxity in controlling the situation. According to forest officials, 1,197 forest fires have been reported in the month of April so far as compared to 855 in 2019, 577 in 2018 and 568 in 2017 during the same month.