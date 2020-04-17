STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chinese import had no coronavirus: Jubilant

The raw material imported by Jubilant Generics Limited from China and received at its Nanjangud facility has tested “negative” for the novel coronavirus, a company spokesperson said. 

Published: 17th April 2020 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

By ​bala chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The raw material imported by Jubilant Generics Limited from China and received at its Nanjangud facility has tested “negative” for the novel coronavirus, a company spokesperson said. Jubilant Generics, which manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients used in life-saving drugs like Azithromycin Dihydrate and Azithromycin Monohydrate, is a subsidiary of Jubilant Life  Sciences.

“Samples of the raw material were sent by the state government to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, for testing and the same tested negative for the cononavirus,” he said on Thursday. Nanjangud in Mysuru district has emerged as the biggest cluster of COVID-19 in Karnataka with 49 positive cases linked directly or indirectly to an employee of Jubilant Generics who tested for the disease, on March 26.

While the laboratory report has cleared the imported raw material of any coronavirus contamination, the source of the infection of the employee remains a mystery. Meanwhile, Jubilant Life Sciences clarified that the employee did not travel to China or any other foreign country in the last six months. 

None of the employees tested positive for the coronavirus so far had travelled overseas in the last six months, the spokesperson said. “All evidence and known scientific facts published by reputed global organisations, available so far, indicate that the virus does not survive for more than 72 hours on any surface. The raw materials sampled from the Nanjangud facility had taken more than three weeks of transit to reach the plant via sea and no virus can survive this long on any surface,” he added.

