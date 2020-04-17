Karnataka government allots 66K COVID-19 rapid test kits for red districts, 34K for green

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The government of Karnataka's health and family welfare department has issued a circular allocating 66,000 rapid antibody-based blood test kits for COVID-19 to red districts, while 34,000 will be allocated to green districts where no cases have been reported so far. Every district will get 3,300 kits. A total of 100,000 test kits have been ordered for 30 districts in the state.

These are to be divided among priority groups as follows according to the circular: "330 kits for COVID hospital health care workers and 500 for non-COVID hospital health care workers in red districts. 850 for non-COVID hospital health care workers in green districts. 660 and 680 kits for government personnel in public contact in red and green districts respectively. 200 kits for special groups in public contact like personnel in ration shops, milk booths, volunteers, delivery personnel in red and green districts each."

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

825 and 850 kits will be used for quarantined individuals in red and green districts respectively. 660 and 680 kits will be used for those aged above 60 and children in red and green districts respectively. 115 and 140 will be used for others in red and green districts respectively.

The test detects antibodies in the blood sample for SARS COV-2. A positive result in the test indicates exposure to the virus. Antibodies can be detected in a sample beyond seven days of exposure to the virus.

Karnataka government fixes price of COVID-19 test at Rs 2250

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research has approved 16 laboratories (11 government and 5 private) in the state for testing the samples of those suspected of having COVID-19.

After negotiations with private testing laboratories, the cost has been set at Rs 2250 per test, according to a circular issued by the Karnataka health and family welfare department.

The private labs have to share the data pertaining to the diagnosis of COVID-19 to the state government and ICMR on a real-time basis. The state government will, however, not provide any testing kits and other accessories required for testing.