STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Now, get money and mangoes at your doorstep courtesy Karnataka postal department

Charles Lobo, Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Circle, launched the Kannada/English app 'Anche Mitra' at the General Post Office

Published: 17th April 2020 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

Coming to your doorstep soon

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Postal Department on Friday launched two intitiatives to help the public during the COVID-19 lockdown -- a bilingual web based app through which they can ask for various services at their doorsteps including money from their postal accounts and the door delivery of mangoes.

Charles Lobo, Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Circle, launched the Kannada/English app 'Anche Mitra' at the General Post Office. The services can be availed on any device with internet connection by clicking on the link: https://www.karnatakapost.gov.in/anchemitra

According to an official release, medical parcel pick up, despatch of any letter or parcel or intimation about any expected letter or parcel expected, redirection request for money orders and receiving money from one's account are among the numerous services that can be availed at the doorstep.

Lobo told The New Indian Express, "We will also help the public with other aspects not specifically listed on the app. They can use the miscellaneous section for it."

A unique service request number will be generated, which can be used to track the status of the request, the release said.

The app can also be used by civil society groups and NGOs to help displaced social security beneficiaries get their pension payment, the release said..

Delicious mangoes at doorstep

Lobo also formally launched a project to hand over the first box of chemical-free mangoes to postmen for delivery at homes. For the second year running, the Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation Limited is getting the fruit directly from farmers in Ramanagar, Kolar and Chickballapur and delivering them all over Bengaluru.

Rajender Kumar Kataria, Secretary of the State Agriculture and Horticulture department, CG Nagaraju, Managing Director, Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation, and S Rajendra Kumar, Post Master General Bengaluru Region, were present.

Mango orders can be placed through the website http://karsirimangoes.karnataka.gov.in. They are available in 3 kg boxes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka postal department Mango door delivery
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp