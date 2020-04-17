Now, get money and mangoes at your doorstep courtesy Karnataka postal department

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Postal Department on Friday launched two intitiatives to help the public during the COVID-19 lockdown -- a bilingual web based app through which they can ask for various services at their doorsteps including money from their postal accounts and the door delivery of mangoes.

Charles Lobo, Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Circle, launched the Kannada/English app 'Anche Mitra' at the General Post Office. The services can be availed on any device with internet connection by clicking on the link: https://www.karnatakapost.gov.in/anchemitra

According to an official release, medical parcel pick up, despatch of any letter or parcel or intimation about any expected letter or parcel expected, redirection request for money orders and receiving money from one's account are among the numerous services that can be availed at the doorstep.

Lobo told The New Indian Express, "We will also help the public with other aspects not specifically listed on the app. They can use the miscellaneous section for it."

A unique service request number will be generated, which can be used to track the status of the request, the release said.

The app can also be used by civil society groups and NGOs to help displaced social security beneficiaries get their pension payment, the release said..

Delicious mangoes at doorstep

Lobo also formally launched a project to hand over the first box of chemical-free mangoes to postmen for delivery at homes. For the second year running, the Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation Limited is getting the fruit directly from farmers in Ramanagar, Kolar and Chickballapur and delivering them all over Bengaluru.

Rajender Kumar Kataria, Secretary of the State Agriculture and Horticulture department, CG Nagaraju, Managing Director, Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation, and S Rajendra Kumar, Post Master General Bengaluru Region, were present.

Mango orders can be placed through the website http://karsirimangoes.karnataka.gov.in. They are available in 3 kg boxes.